Trying To Make Sense

(Di sabato 21 gennaio 2023) Si può dare un senso a ciò che senso non sembra averne? Si può leggere fra le righe della vita, anche solo nell’ultima pagina, per capire se in fondo, scritto piccolissimo, c’è il motivo della quotidianità, del vivere, del lavorare, del costruire, per poi far finire tutto in qualcosa talmente improvviso e veloce da far impallidire un lampo? La risposta è evidentemente no, ma dentro lo sconcerto atroce che lascia una tragedia, bisogna comunque cercare di farsi strada, assaporando l’amaro sapore del fiele, solo per trovare qualche granello di zucchero che addolcisca il futuro, o magari un po’ di sale che ci smuova i ricordi, che ormai, sono l’unica cosa che resta. Muore, improvvisamente, in maniera devastante, allucinante, imprevedibilmente debilitante, Jamin Pugh. Il mondo, soprattutto quello del Wrestling, ha imparato ad amarlo, nel corso di una fantastica carriera indipendente, ...