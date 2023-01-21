Thunderbolts | Julia Louis Dreyfus non vede l’ora di entrare in azione con la sua Contessa Valentina

Leggi su screenworld

(Di sabato 21 gennaio 2023) Parlando con Variety del suo ruolo inha affermato di nonrediincon la sua: “ho detto agli studios che voglio davvero combattere però non ho ancora visto il copione, vedremo se succederà” ha così detto l’attrice. Secondo la star di Veep, ha ottenuto il suo primo ruolo nel Marvel Cinematic Universe pochi giorni dopo aver incontrato il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige e il co-presidenteD’Esposito. Laha discusso di come far rendere al meglio il personaggio di, modificando con successo la notevole striscia di ...