Thunderbolts, Julia Louis Dreyfus non vede l’ora di entrare in azione con la sua Contessa Valentina (Di sabato 21 gennaio 2023) Parlando con Variety del suo ruolo in Thunderbolts, Julia Louis Dreyfus ha affermato di non vedere l’ora di entrare in azione con la sua Contessa Valentina: “ho detto agli studios che voglio davvero combattere però non ho ancora visto il copione, vedremo se succederà” ha così detto l’attrice. Secondo la star di Veep, ha ottenuto il suo primo ruolo nel Marvel Cinematic Universe pochi giorni dopo aver incontrato il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige e il co-presidente Louis D’Esposito. La Louis-Dreyfus ha discusso di come far rendere al meglio il personaggio di Contessa Valentina, modificando con successo la notevole striscia di ...Leggi su screenworld
