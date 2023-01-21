Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition disponibile su ...Juventus: stangata della Corte federale, penalizzata di 15 punti per ...SEI UN APPASSIONATO DI RUNNING? TI STAI ALLENANDO PER LA PROSSIMA ...World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeÈ di mio papà! 16enne a scuola con la pistolaUltime Blog

STATS – Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid | gara difficile per Ancelotti

STATS Athletic
STATS – Athletic Bilbao-Real Madrid, gara difficile per Ancelotti (Di sabato 21 gennaio 2023) Dopo il rovescio nella finale di Supercoppa patito con il Barcellona e il riscatto in Copa del Rey, dove il Real Madrid è passato dal 2-0 al 2-3 sul campo del VillarReal, i blancos sono chiamati a un impegno complicato con l’Athletic Bilbao <iframe class="snippet-footdata" style="max-width: 100%; overflow: hidden; height: 1029px;" src="//calcionews24.footdata.com/snippet/match-tab?matchId=9n3cnaw00vmy7o0zfrumgjnkk&displayTitle=0&displayHeader=0&panel=form-section" scrolling="no" width="600" frameborder="0"></iframe> I baschi sono reduci da una sconfitta e da due 0-0-0. Ancelotti non si fida del recente percorso degli avversari e in conferenza ha presentato così il momento e la sfida di domani sera: «Abbiamo tenuto conto di tutto quello che è successo ...
