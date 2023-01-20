World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeÈ di mio papà! 16enne a scuola con la pistolaAlina Isayeva, la 31enne trovata morta in casa a GiuglianoIl Leader Pass di Civilization VI – Sovrani della Cina è disponibileMarvel's Midnight Suns – The Good, the Bad, and the Undead DLC TrailerUltime Blog

WWE: The Rock non sarebbe sicuro di riuscire a prepararsi a dovere in vista di WM 39 (Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) Da molti mesi si parla del possibile ritorno di The Rock in WWE. Un match tra lui e il “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns è certamente nei piani della federazione, con WrestleMania 39 che sarebbe lo scenario perfetto. Addirittura si è anche parlato di una sua possibile presenza alla Royal Rumble. Sembra, però, che non vi sia ancora nulla di certo, con The Rock che avrebbe espresso dubbi sulla possibilità di avere il tempo di prepararsi adeguatamente per il ritorno sul ring, peraltro in un match di primo piano. I dubbi del People’s Champ Secondo quanto riportato dal Wrestling Observer Newsletter, la presenza di The Rock a WM 39 ed il suo match contro Roman Reigns sarebbero ancora piuttosto incerti. La WWE ha nei propri piani questo match, ma la decisione finale del People’s Champ ...
