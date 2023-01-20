Tottenham, Lucas Moura proposto in Premier (Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) Il Tottenham ha proposto Lucas Moura - in scadenza di contratto a giugno - all'Everton. Lo riporta il Daily Mail.Leggi su calciomercato
Tottenham, Conte su Lucas Moura: 'La decisione spetta al club, nei miei piani...'Commenta per primo Il destino di Lucas Moura appare sempre più lontano dal Tottenham . Il giocatore brasiliano non rinnoverà con gli Spurs e con ogni probabilità sarà lasciato libero di partire a fine stagione . Lo ha confermato lo ...
Tottenham, Moura con le valigie in mano: la scelta sul rinnovoCommenta per primo Lucas Moura va sempre più verso il divorzio con il Tottenham . Come riporta The Athletic , il giocatore brasiliano lascerà gli Spurs a fine stagione, dopo la decisione presa dalla società di non ... Tottenham, Lucas Moura andrà in scadenza di contratto Sportitalia
Manchester City vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videosSTREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v TOTTENHAM FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are really struggling for confidence and after their defeat at home against north London rivals ...
Manchester City 3-2 Tottenham LIVE! Mahrez goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates todayManchester City look to get their Premier League title charge back on track as they host Tottenham at the Etihad tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side are eight points behind Arsenal after a defeat to ...
