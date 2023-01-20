World of Warcraft Classic: Incursione ora disponibilePOKÉMON - NUOVA ESPANSIONE ZENIT REGALE DISPONIBILEGTA Online: nuova attività secondaria con il Taxi per la Downtown Cab ...INCREDIBILI DIFENSORI - YU-GI-OH! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLETRUST & TEUFEL - a San Valentino tra amore e tecnologia Modena : rimprovera due studenti e viene aggredito in classeÈ di mio papà! 16enne a scuola con la pistolaAlina Isayeva, la 31enne trovata morta in casa a GiuglianoIl Leader Pass di Civilization VI – Sovrani della Cina è disponibileMarvel's Midnight Suns – The Good, the Bad, and the Undead DLC TrailerUltime Blog

The most valuable domain name on the internet goes up for auction

The most
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
The most valuable domain name on the internet goes up for auction (Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Sex.com is officially up for sale. Previously sold at $13 million in 2013, the opening price today is a cool $20 million. "Sex.com is one of the most valuable and recognizable domain names in the world, and we're thrilled to be able to offer it for sale to the highest bidder," said Elnaz Gerami, CMO for Digital Nomad, in a statement."After our recent relaunch as an innovative blend of popular social platforms, we have seen a large influx of new creators capitalizing on our 1.5 million unique visitors per day. As a result, prominent parties made an offer on the domain name. For this reason, we've decided to put it up for auction. We look forward to seeing who the next owner of the sex.com brand will be." This is a rare opportunity ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

UAE warehousing automation is expected to embrace structural revisions as a response to rapidly changing demand drivers & Adoption of ...

For instance, a surveyed conducted by PWC has found that in UAE, most of the of employees polled said their country has a shortage of people with specialized skills. To mitigate the gap, automation ...

... Highlighting Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, and Risk Factors in the Competitive Landscape

The micro inverter industry is advancing due to technical advantages over other standard solar inverters, such as the ability to produce the most electricity from solar panels. Additionally, as ... Recensione: New Found Glory - Make The Most Of It  ImpattoSonoro

These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Netflix, Ericsson, Lilly, T-Mobile, and More

Netflix rises after the streaming giant posts better-than-expected fourth-quarter subscriber growth, and announces that founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings will move to the executive chairman role.

President Biden’s Stock Market Performance Has Been the Worst Since George W. Bush—With One Big Difference

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased just 6% in the first half of Biden's term, well below the historical average.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The most
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The most most valuable domain name internet