Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #4, Ray King vuole distruggere la terra? (Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #4 il pericolosissimo Ray King vuole distruggere la terra scatenando un vero e proprio Armageddon, ma fortunatamente le iconiche Tartarughe Ninja andranno letteralmente ai confini dell’universo e faranno squadra con vecchi amici e nemici per impedire tutto ciò. Il fumetto in esame è scritto da Tom Waltz, disegnato da Vincenzo Federici, colorato da Matt Herms e letterato da Shawn Lee. In questo nuovo numero, il consiglio del Pantheon si riunisce per discutere le implicazioni del pericoloso gioco del loro fratello Rat King e se c’è qualcosa che possono – o devono – fare. Altrove, in una dimensione diversa, Leonardo e ...Leggi su screenworld
Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Armageddon Game #4Chaos begets chaos! As the contest for the world continues, players on all sides are quickly finding their game plans in absolute disarray! Unexpected participants and unforeseen pitfalls have ...
Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #136Armageddon Game tie-in! As Donnie, Angel, and Carmen fight desperately to save the Regenta Seri from Utrom assassins at the Turtles’ home lair, Jennika wages her own battle against the imposter TMNT ...
