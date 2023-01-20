Southampton vs Aston Villa – possibili formazioni e ultime notizie dalle squadre (Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) Il Southampton cercherà di estendere la sua serie di vittorie in tutti i tornei a quattro partite quando accoglierà l’Aston Villa al St Mary’s sabato 21 gennaio all’ora di pranzo. I Saints hanno rimontato per sconfiggere l’Everton per 2-1 nell’ultimo scontro di vertice, mentre gli uomini di Unai Emery hanno sconfitto il Leeds United con Leggi su periodicodaily
Le pagelle di Juventus - Monza: Soulé vivace, Chiesa è tornato. Marlon disastroso, Colpani una minaccia...00 Salernitana - Napoli 20:45 Fiorentina - Torino CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Liverpool - Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Leicester - Brighton 16:00 Southampton - Aston Villa 16:00 ...
Coppa Italia, Juventus - Monza 2 - 1: Chiesa porta i bianconeri ai quarti...00 Salernitana - Napoli 20:45 Fiorentina - Torino CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Liverpool - Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Leicester - Brighton 16:00 Southampton - Aston Villa 16:00 ... Southampton-Aston Villa (sabato 21 gennaio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting
Klopp and Liverpool dominate: which managers and clubs force the most Premier League sackingsJurgen Klopp is behind only one man when it comes to forcing the most Premier League managerial sackings. Losing to Southampton does not tend to bode well.
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery urging patience over new teenage striker Jhon DuranNew Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran must be given time to make his mark in the Premier League, according to boss Unai Emery. The Colombia international is joining Villa for around £18million from ...
Southampton AstonSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Southampton Aston