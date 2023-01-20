Southampton vs Aston Villa – possibili formazioni e ultime notizie dalle squadre

Leggi su periodicodaily

(Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) Ilcercherà di estendere la sua serie di vittorie in tutti i tornei a quattro partite quando accoglierà l’al St Mary’s sabato 21 gennaio all’ora di pranzo. I Saints hanno rimontato per sconfiggere l’Everton per 2-1 nell’ultimo scontro di vertice, mentre gli uomini di Unai Emery hanno sconfitto il Leeds United con