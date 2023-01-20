Nba | Boston - Golden State 121 - 118 OT | highlights

Gli highlights della vittoria all'overtime 121 - 118 deiCeltics sui Golden State Warriors. Inutili per gli ospiti i 29 punti di Steph Curry, ...In Francia non si giocava un matchda tre anni.Celtics - Golden State Warriors 121 - 118 d.t.s. Phoenix Suns - Brooklyn Nets 117 - 112 Portland Trail Blazers - Philadelphia 76ers 95 - 105 ...Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals in six games and then lost a fourth straight game to them in their first ...Four Warriors players finished with at least 20 points, but they struggled to handle the massive size difference between the two teams. Here’s my podcast discussing the game and the state of the Dubs.