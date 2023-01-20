Lamborghini – The man behind the legend, ovvero: come funziona la mente di un genio (Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023) Lamborghini – The man behind the legend è il nuovo film scritto e diretto dal regista Bobby Moresco (vincitore del Premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura di Crash) che ha come protagonisti Frank Grillo, Mira Sorvino e Gabriel Byrne. Prodotto da ILBE e Notorious Pictures con la collaborazione di Prime Video (dove è uscito in questi giorni) racconta la storia di Ferruccio Lamborghini, il fondatore della Casa di Sant'Aganta Bolognese ed è liberamente ispirato a Ferruccio Lamborghini, la storia ufficiale, Minerva Edizioni, uno dei cinque libri scritti dal figlio Tonino che ha fortemente voluto il film. La pellicola racconta l’uomo dietro il mito scavando nella mente e nelle emozioni di un genio visionario, ma porta anche sul ...Leggi su gqitalia
Lamborghini – The Man Behind the Legend ci mostra come non si fa un biopic
Streaming - il giorno di "Lamborghini : The man behind the legend"
Lamborghini – The Man Behind the Legend - la recensione : Frank Grillo per un biopic troppo cotonato
Motivi “particolari” dietro l’addio di Elettra Lamborghini a The Voice Kids
Lamborghini : The Man Behind the Legend - recensione : un biopic sciatto incapace di catturare il genio
Ferruccio Lamborghini, su Amazon e Sky Q il film girato anche a Reggio EmiliaREGGIO EMILIA - Ferruccio Lamborghini e la sua ascesa imprenditoriale, compresa la rivalità con Enzo Ferrari, sono al centro del film 'Lamborghini: the man behind the legend' disponibile dal 19 gennaio su Amazon Prime Video. Come ricorderete, nell'aprile del 2018 alcune scene furono girate anche al teatro Valli di Reggio Emilia, ...
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend, tutto quello che c'è da sapere sul film... nella sezione Alice nella Città, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend arriva in streaming su Amazon Prime Video il 19 gennaio 2023 (visibile anche su Sky Q e tramite la app su Now Smart Stick). ... Lamborghini – The Man Behind the Legend ci mostra come non si fa un biopic WIRED Italia
Redesign for the Museo Automobili Lamborghini in Sant'Agata BologneseThe Automobili Lamborghini Museum officially reopens following a redesign and new layout, with the event marking the start of Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary celebrations in an important year for the..
Lamborghini Countach with just 155 miles on the clock heads to auctionA ‘time capsule’ example of a Lamborghini Countach with just 155 miles on the odometer is set to go under the hammer at auction this month. The 1989 model was sold to a Detroit-area buyer for $275,000 ...
Lamborghini TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lamborghini The