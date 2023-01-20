Lamborghini – The man behind the legend | ovvero | come funziona la mente di un genio

Leggi su gqitalia

(Di venerdì 20 gennaio 2023)– The mantheè il nuovo film scritto e diretto dal regista Bobby Moresco (vincitore del Premio Oscar per la sceneggiatura di Crash) che haprotagonisti Frank Grillo, Mira Sorvino e Gabriel Byrne. Prodotto da ILBE e Notorious Pictures con la collaborazione di Prime Video (dove è uscito in questi giorni) racconta la storia di Ferruccio, il fondatore della Casa di Sant'Aganta Bolognese ed è liberaispirato a Ferruccio, la storia ufficiale, Minerva Edizioni, uno dei cinque libri scritti dal figlio Tonino che ha fortevoluto il film. La pellicola racconta l’uomo dietro il mito scavando nellae nelle emozioni di unvisionario, ma porta anche sul ...