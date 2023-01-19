Il piccolo Tommaso D'Agostino travolto e ucciso da un'auto davanti ...Incontrare il proprio allenatore in realtà virtualeFerret-legging : ecco l' assurdo sport di resistenza al doloreUsi troppo lo smartphone! 13enne uccide la madre accoltellandola nel ...Sciopero benzinai confermato per 25 e 26 gennaio Mobile messaging: quasi il 90% degli italiani è disposto a utilizzarloE' morta la persona più anziana del mondoLEGO - le idee regalo per San ValentinoPanda Security - previsioni sulle principali minacce del 2023Major Update per Tower of Fantasy: ‘Wandering Amidst Miasma’Ultime Blog

Wildcat | Maya Hawke nei panni di Flannery O’Connor sul set del film FOTO

Wildcat Maya
Wildcat: Maya Hawke nei panni di Flannery O’Connor sul set del film (FOTO) (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Maya Hawke è stata immortalata sul set di Wildcat, film in cui sarà diretta da suo padre, Ethan Hawke. Nelle FOTO in questione, vediamo la star di Stranger Things mentre indossa il costume di scena per interpretare Flannery O’Connor in età avanzata. Le stampelle richiamano invece la malattia da cui era affetta la scrittrice americana, ovvero il lupus, ereditato dal padre che morì quando lei aveva solo 15 anni. First look at Maya Hawke as Flannery O’Connor in Ethan Hawke’s ‘Wildcat’ pic.twitter.com/bKyvYmKPZ1 — best of Maya Hawke (@badpostMaya) January 19, 2023 I problemi di mobilità di ...
Ethan Hawke directs his and Uma Thurman's 'nepo baby' Maya on set of Wildcat

Maya, 24, vanished into the role with period costume and hair and was seen hobbling about on crutches as the real Flannery did in later life while suffering health problems from lupus.

Wildcat men break losing streak, women drop fifth straight

Wayne State continued with a four-game home stand here at Rice Auditorium with a pair of games against the University of Mary Saturday evening.
