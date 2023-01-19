Mobile messaging: quasi il 90% degli italiani è disposto a utilizzarloE' morta la persona più anziana del mondoLEGO - le idee regalo per San ValentinoPanda Security - previsioni sulle principali minacce del 2023Major Update per Tower of Fantasy: ‘Wandering Amidst Miasma’Hisense presenta il nuovo Laser Cinema PL1OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Ultime Blog

«The Times New Roman are changing» Il Dipartimento di Stato Usa cambia il carattere tipografico nei documenti ufficiali

«The Times (New Roman) are changing». Il Dipartimento di Stato Usa cambia il carattere tipografico nei documenti ufficiali (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Il Dipartimento di Stato americano ha ordinato al personale negli Stati Uniti e all’estero di eliminare il carattere Times New Roman e di adottare Calibri nelle comunicazioni e nei promemoria ufficiali. A riportarlo è il Washington Post che spiega come la decisione sia stata presa nel tentativo di aiutare i dipendenti con problemi di vista a comprendere in maniera più semplice il testo dei documenti. In un messaggio, visionato dal quotidiano americano, il segretario di Stato Antony Blinken avrebbe ordinato al Dipartimento di utilizzare un carattere sans-serif più grande nei documenti interni e stabilito, inoltre, un tempo limite, ovvero il 6 febbraio per «adottare Calibri come font standard per tutti ...
