THE NEW LANCÔME GLOBAL AMBASSADOR EMMA CHAMBERLAIN

THE NEW LANCÔME GLOBAL AMBASSADOR EMMA CHAMBERLAIN (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) The most relatable Gen Zer featured in LANCÔME's first web series, talks about self-image and how to be the authentic version of yourself PARIS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LANCÔME is thrilled to announce the appointment of the new face of the brand, the American Gen Zer, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and girl of the 21st century, EMMA CHAMBERLAIN. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9133451-lancome-GLOBAL-AMBASSADOR-EMMA-CHAMBERLAIN/ LEADING THE 'BE YOURSELF' MOVEMENT With her engaging personality and relaxed demeanor, EMMA became a GLOBAL sensation by establishing herself as one of the most popular fashion icons, and effortlessly cool content creator. Shortly after ...
