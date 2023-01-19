The Chain: Emma Stone sarà la protagonista del nuovo film di Edgar Wright (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Emma Stone sarà la protagonista di The Chain, nuovo film di Edgar Wright; tratto da un romanzo di Adrian Mc Ginty del 2019, il film vede una madre, a cui viene rapito il figlio, ricorrere a misure estreme pur di riaverlo: la donna, infatti, dovrà a sua volta rapire un altro bambino per poter continuare la “catena” (The Chain, appunto) e vedersi restituito il figlio. Ecco la sinossi ufficiale del film: “Suona il telefono; scopri che uno sconosciuto ha rapito tuo figlio; per liberarlo, devi rapire il figlio di qualcun altro; tuo figlio verrà liberato solo quando i genitori del bambino che hai rapito, rapiranno a loro volta un altro bambino. Se anche solo una di queste condizioni non si ...Leggi su cinemaserietv
