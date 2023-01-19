The Atlantic stronca il successo dei Maneskin: «Questa è la band che dovrebbe salvare il Rock and Roll?» (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) «La popolarità dei Maneskin è un caso o è un segno di un cambiamento più profondo nei gusti mainstream?». È Questa la domanda che la nota rivista statunitense The Atlantic si pone per poi muovere una forte critica al successo del gruppo Rock più popolare in Italia (e molto famoso negli Usa). La testata ripercorre come si è sviluppata la fama della band, iniziata nel nostro Paese arrivando seconda a X Factor 2017 e scoppiata a livello mondiale dopo la vittoria all’Eurovision. Oltre al fatto che la cover Beggin’ è diventata la seconda canzone più ascoltata a livello globale di TikTok nel 2021. Così Spencer Kornhaber in un editoriale sul The Atlantic dal titolo «Questa è la Rock band che dovrebbe ...Leggi su open.online
Nothing Drains You Like Mixed EmotionsIf you’ve ever had mixed feelings about someone you love, you know the intense discomfort that results. If your feelings were purely positive, of course, the relationship would be bliss. Even purely ...
The Wisdom of Dumb QuestionsI thought that asking Smart Questions was of the utmost importance. A Smart Question is a query designed to advertise the wisdom of the asker. The point may be to establish that the interviewer and ...
