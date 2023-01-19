Sun Pharma to Acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals | Advancing the Potential Treatment of Alopecia Areata

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Adds Deuruxolitinib, aBest-in-Class Oral JAK Inhibitor for theof, an Autoimmune Dermatological Disease Leverages Sun's Global Infrastructure to Provide Broad Access to Deuruxolitinib for Patients withStrengthens Sun's Global Dermatology Franchise by Adding a Late-Stage Product in an Area with Significant Unmet Need Sunto Commence Tender Offer toAll Outstanding Shares of Common Stock ofUpfront Cash Payment of $8.00 per Share of Common Stock, or Equity Consideration of $576 Million, and Contingent Value Right for up to $3.50 per Share of Common Stock on Achievement of Certain Time-Based Net Sales ...