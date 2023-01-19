ARRIVA L’ESPANSIONE IN ITALIANO HEROQUEST “LA MAGA DELLO SPECCHIO”EA SPORTS ANNUNCIA LA SQUADRA DELL'ANNO DI FIFA 23Apex Legends Evento Collezione Alba Celestiale al 24 gennaio al 7 ...EA SPORTS PGA TOUR ESCE IL 24 MARZO 2023I NAS ASUSTOR strizzano l'occhio ai GamerParte oggi la distribuzione di GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD!Mesh, Powerline, Extender: qual è il migliore?In partenza il 21 gennaio la nuova lega italiana di VALORANTSWORD ART ONLINE LAST RECOLLECTIONIL MERCATO DEI GIOCATTOLI È SEMPRE PIÙ GREENUltime Blog

Only Murders in the Building | nel cast una special guest

Only Murders
Only Murders in the Building: nel cast una special guest (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Ad annunciarlo la produttrice e protagonista Selena Gomez Si arricchisce il cast della serie tv, disponibile in Italia su Disney +, “Only Murders in the Building”. Selena Gomez, cantante ma soprattutto produttrice e protagonista del tv show con Steve Martin, Martin Short e Paul Rudd, ha annunciato che entrerà nel cast Meryl Streep. L’attrice, tre volte premio Oscar, sarà una dei nuovi personaggi della terza stagione di Only Murders in the Building. Leggi anche: Louisa Jacobson: il debutto televisivo della figlia di Meryl Streep Only Murders in the Building, il ruolo della Streep A confermare la notizia l’emittente americana Hulu. Non è stato però chiarito se la star farà solo una apparizione come ...
Serie. Meryl Streep nel cast della terza stagione di "Only Murders in the Building".

Only Murders in the Building 3, Meryl Streep nel cast

