Leicester-Brighton sabato 21 gennaio 2023 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leicester-Brighton (sabato 21 gennaio 2023 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Dopo tre sconfitte di fila in campionato il Leicester è tornato a guardare la classifica di Premier League con apprensione, visto che il vantaggio rispetto al terzetto di coda è di soli due punti e nei confronti di squadre come West Ham o Everton, in grado di recuperare. Il Brighton invece ha vinto le ultime InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Inter, Inzaghi re di Supercoppa come Lippi e Capello. Nonostante la profezia di Sacchi

...00 Verona - Lecce 18:00 Salernitana - Napoli 20:45 Fiorentina - Torino CALCIO - PREMIER LEAGUE 13:30 Liverpool - Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth - Nott'm Forest 16:00 Leicester - Brighton 16:00 Southampton ...

Dove vedere la Premier League, gli orari della 21a giornata - Top News

sabato 21 gennaio 2023 ore 13.30: Liverpool - Chelsea ( Sky Sport 1 , Sky Sport Football ) ore 16.00: Bournemouth - Nottingham Forest ore 16.00: Leicester - Brighton ( Sky Sport Football ) ore 16.00: ... Pronostico Leicester City Vs Brighton & Hove Albion, quote e ...  La Notizia Sportiva

Rodgers: Maddison & Dewsbury-Hall Nearing Returns

The fitness of James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be assessed ahead of Leicester City's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend, says Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester City looking to avoid setting club record in Brighton & Hove Albion game

Leicester City will be bidding to avoid setting a new club record when they play host to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon. The Foxes are currently enduring one of thei ...
