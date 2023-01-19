Mobile messaging: quasi il 90% degli italiani è disposto a utilizzarloE' morta la persona più anziana del mondoLEGO - le idee regalo per San ValentinoPanda Security - previsioni sulle principali minacce del 2023Major Update per Tower of Fantasy: ‘Wandering Amidst Miasma’Hisense presenta il nuovo Laser Cinema PL1OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Ultime Blog

KAA Gent-Charleroi giovedì 19 gennaio 2023 ore 18 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

KAA Gent-Charleroi (giovedì 19 gennaio 2023 ore 18:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Il KAA Gent ha come obbiettivo quello di piaizzarsi tra le prime quattro, e comunque non peggio dell’ottavo posto, mentre le ambizioni dello Charleroi sono tutte da verificare. Durante la sosta infatti è stato ingaggiato l’allenatore nato proprio a Charleroi Felice Mazzù, di chiare origine calabresi, che si era distinto all’Union Saint-Gilloise prima di essere InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi su infobetting

