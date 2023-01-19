Ionomr Innovations' Pemion® hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer exceed industry durability targets (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Pemion® affirms itself as a viable and advantageous option to conventional per-fluorinated materials VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Ionomr Innovations Inc.'s Pemion®has achieved performance and durability testing results that surpass internationally recognized standards from the US Department of Energy (US DOE) and Hydrogen Europe, confirming the company's proprietary hydrocarbon-based proton exchange membrane and polymer is ready for widespread heavy-duty fuel cell applications. The Pemion® membrane was tested for and met established accelerated durability benchmarks for combined chemical and mechanical stress testing. Throughout 1,000 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SunHydrogen Shares Q4 Update on Progress Toward 2022 Milestones, Releases Video Showcasing First - Ever Prototype of its Nanoparticle - ...Membrane integration In Q3 of 2022, SunHydrogen completed its initial study on membrane integration with industrial partners Chromis Technologies and Ionomr Innovations. During Q4 2022, the Singh Lab ...
PEMION HYDROCARBON MEMBRANE AND POLYMER SET TO DISRUPT HEAVY - DUTY FUEL CELL APPLICATIONSVANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Ionomr Innovations Inc. today released its breakthrough Pemion™ hydrocarbon - based proton exchange membrane and polymer, marking a revolutionary advance in materials for green hydrogen fuel ... Lo sviluppo della produzione di idrogeno è indispensabile per ... Mercurpress
