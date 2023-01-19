Mobile messaging: quasi il 90% degli italiani è disposto a utilizzarloE' morta la persona più anziana del mondoLEGO - le idee regalo per San ValentinoPanda Security - previsioni sulle principali minacce del 2023Major Update per Tower of Fantasy: ‘Wandering Amidst Miasma’Hisense presenta il nuovo Laser Cinema PL1OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Ultime Blog

Highlights Brooksby-Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-74 6-2 | secondo turno Australian Open 2023 VIDEO

Highlights Brooksby
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

zazoom
Commenta
Highlights Brooksby-Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2, secondo turno Australian Open 2023 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights del match tra Jenson Brooksby e Casper Ruud, valido per il secondo turno dell’Australian Open 2023. Il primo slam della stagione dopo il suo numero uno Rafael Nadal perde anche la seconda testa di serie, Casper Ruud. Il norvegese si arrende in quattro set sotto i colpi del giovane talento americano Brooksby, che con il suo tennis particolare ma efficace accede al terzo round. LA CRONACA SportFace.
Leggi su sportface

Fognini - Kokkinakis oggi in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming Australian Open 2023

...azzurro ha iniziato la sua stagione con un match ben giocato ad Auckland contro Jenson Brooksby. ... news, approfondimenti, highlights e parole dei protagonisti.

Fognini - Kokkinakis in tv: data, orario, canale e diretta streaming Australian Open 2023

...azzurro ha iniziato la sua stagione con un match ben giocato ad Auckland contro Jenson Brooksby. ... news, approfondimenti, highlights e parole dei protagonisti. Brooksby - Ruud - Australian Open Highlights - Tennis video  Eurosport IT

Australian Open 2023: Day four on Thursday

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1700 BROOKSBY SHOCKS RUUD American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6 ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day four on Thursday

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1700 BROOKSBY SHOCKS RUUD. American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Brooksby
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Highlights Brooksby Highlights Brooksby Ruud secondo turno