Highlights Brooksby-Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-74 6-2 | secondo turno Australian Open 2023 VIDEO

Highlights Brooksby-Ruud 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2, secondo turno Australian Open 2023 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights del match tra Jenson Brooksby e Casper Ruud, valido per il secondo turno dell’Australian Open 2023. Il primo slam della stagione dopo il suo numero uno Rafael Nadal perde anche la seconda testa di serie, Casper Ruud. Il norvegese si arrende in quattro set sotto i colpi del giovane talento americano Brooksby, che con il suo tennis particolare ma efficace accede al terzo round. LA CRONACA SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Fognini - Kokkinakis oggi in tv: orario, canale e diretta streaming Australian Open 2023...azzurro ha iniziato la sua stagione con un match ben giocato ad Auckland contro Jenson Brooksby. ... news, approfondimenti, highlights e parole dei protagonisti.
Fognini - Kokkinakis in tv: data, orario, canale e diretta streaming Australian Open 2023...azzurro ha iniziato la sua stagione con un match ben giocato ad Auckland contro Jenson Brooksby. ... news, approfondimenti, highlights e parole dei protagonisti. Brooksby - Ruud - Australian Open Highlights - Tennis video Eurosport IT
Australian Open 2023: Day four on ThursdayHighlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1700 BROOKSBY SHOCKS RUUD American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed Casper Ruud 6-3 7-5 6 ...
HIGHLIGHTS-Australian Open 2023: Day four on ThursdayHighlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1700 BROOKSBY SHOCKS RUUD. American Jenson Brooksby upset second seed ...
Highlights BrooksbySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Highlights Brooksby