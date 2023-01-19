GLOBAL DEMAND FOR MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS DECLINES FURTHER IN DECEMBER, SIGNALING THE INCREASING LIKELIHOOD OF A RECESSION: GEP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN VOLATILITY INDEX (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) CLARK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The GEP GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN VOLATILITY INDEX — a leading indicator tracking DEMAND conditions, shortages, transportation costs, inventories and backlogs — shows declining DEMAND for raw MATERIALS, commodities, and other COMPONENTS needed to provide finished goods and services in DECEMBER, reflecting the growing risk of a RECESSIONary period ahead. Additionally, more businesses are safety stockpiling inventories, particularly in Europe and North America, due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in China and increased concerns about future SUPPLY and pricing, partly reversing destocking efforts seen in the prior six months. As ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
