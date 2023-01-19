CCTV+: Xi stresses efforts to ensure joyful, peaceful Spring Festival (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed efforts to ensure a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year when he held virtual talks with the general public from across the country ahead of the Spring Festival. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, spoke with medical workers in a hospital, senior citizens at a nursing home, workers at an outlying oilfield, travelers and staff members at a high-speed railway station, vendors and customers at a wholesale market, and people in an ethnic minority village via video link in Beijing. Addressing the general public afterwards, Xi first extended greetings to all Chinese people and especially to those who are ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
