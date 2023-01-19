AEW: Warner Media non ha autorizzato a rendere Dynamite uno show in ricordo di Jay Briscoe (Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023) La morte di Jay Briscoe ha sconvolto il mondo del wrestling. Amici, colleghi e fan sono rimasti sconvolti alla notizia della tragedia che ha colpito Jay e la sua famiglia. Ieri notte è andato in onda un nuovo episodio di Dynamite. Il compianto wrestler è stato ricordato, ma se ci si aspettava uno show interamente a lui dedicato, come accaduto per Brodie Lee, così non è stato. La ragione è che Warner Bros non ha dato l’autorizzazione. Registrato show in suo ricordo Durante Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha spiegato come Warner Media non abbia autorizzato la AEW a rendere l’episodio di Dynamite di ieri notte interamente dedicato a Jay Briscoe, analogamente a quanto ...Leggi su zonawrestling
