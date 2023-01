Advanced Instruments Introduces Solentim Cell Metric® X | with Automated Evidence of Clonality at Day 0

(Di giovedì 19 gennaio 2023)Metric X combines the same high-contrast, high-resolution imaging as its predecessor butthe unbiased assistance of artificial intelligence to identify clonally deriveds at day 0. NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a global provider of scientific and analytical, announces the launch ofX, a high-contrast imager that offers automatic same-day identification of clonally deriveds. A groundbreaking new development to's industry leadingMetric,Metric X offersimage analysis to streamlineline development workflows. Artificial intelligence-based ...

Beverfood.com

"PHC Group's expansion into the Innovation Accelerator, combined with thetechnology, ... histology, and cytologyand consumables. Epredia offers solutions for precision cancer ...Also, the rising presence of sophisticated and technologicallyin veterinary pharmacies is projected to expand their network over the forecast timeframe. Increasing meat ... SACMI dona al reparto di Gastroenterologia di Imola un nuovo elettrobisturi high-tech Cell Metric X combines the same high-contrast, high-resolution imaging as its predecessor but with the unbiased assistance of artificial intelligence to identify clonally derived cells at day ...NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Instruments, a global provider of scientific and analytical instruments, announces the launch of Cell Metric ® X, a high-contrast imager that ...