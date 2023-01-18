UK financial institutions brace for soaring financial crime | with 100 percent re-evaluating their approach to risk

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - As war rages in Ukraine and inflation impacts the economy,in the UK expect the subsequent economic downturn to drive a rise in. LONDON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/A new survey ofby ComplyAdvantage, a leadingand frauddetection firm, showed that 100of UKcompliance professionals are re-to. For many, this will result in "de-ing" ...