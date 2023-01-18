OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Destiny 2 - trailer L'EclissiSony - teleobiettivo full-frame 300 mm F2.8 e super grandangolo FE ...The Sims 4 - Collezione Simtima e Kit Oggettini da Bagno, disponibili ...PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAUltime Blog

The Bad Guy | “L’arresto di Matteo Messina Denaro ha superato la nostra fantasia” dicono i registi

The Bad
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

zazoom
Commenta
The Bad Guy: “L’arresto di Matteo Messina Denaro ha superato la nostra fantasia” dicono i registi (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) La cattura di Matteo Messina Denaro fa parlare anche il cinema e la televisione. È così che i registi di The Bad Guy hanno sottolineato come l’episodio della sua cattura, e quanto ne consegue, abbia spoilerato quella che è la trama della seconda stagione della serie tv. Giancarlo Fontana e Giuseppe Stasi, alla regia della serie streaming su Prime Video, hanno voluto specificare: “La vicenda è paradossalmente più affascinante di quanto abbiamo raccontato noi. La realtà ha superato la fantasia in termini di grottesco. Il fatto che un boss facesse tutto sotto la luce del sole è stato davvero molto spettacolare”. I due artisti si sono stupiti della cattura del capomafia, caduto in trappola in clinica dove curava la sua malattia. Don Mairano Suro, protagonista della serie, aveva rischiato ...
Leggi su cinemaserietv

Velma, la serie HBO Max peggio di Drangonball Evolution: è la più odiata su IMDb

... The Last of Us è diventata la miglior serie su IMDb , battendo Breaking Bad in questi giorni). Diversi utenti su Twitter lo hanno fatto notare: Dragonball Evolution ha ceduto il suo trono. Con il ...

Nick Cave polemico sull'intelligenza artificiale ChatGPT:

... I am the prey I am the devil, I am the savior Outro: So come with me, to the edge of the night Where the darkness and the light collide We'll walk the line, between the good and the bad And we'll ... The Bad Batch 2x04: recensione della quarta puntata! Star Wars  L'Insolenza di R2-D2

Coco Gauff beats Emma Raducanu in 2 sets at Australian Open

American teenager Coco Gauff has eliminated 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open. Raducanu was twice a point away from forcing a third set but could not ...

‘That wasn’t nice’: Christina Applegate shares exchange with troll who accused her of getting ‘bad plastic surgery’

Christina Applegate shares exchange with troll who accused her of getting ‘bad plastic surgery’ - ‘What is wrong with people,’ the actor writes on Twitter ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Bad
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : The Bad L’arresto Matteo Messina Denaro superato