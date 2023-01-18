The Bad Guy | “L’arresto di Matteo Messina Denaro ha superato la nostra fantasia” dicono i registi

Leggi su cinemaserietv

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) La cattura difa parlare anche il cinema e la televisione. È così che idi The Bad Guy hanno sottolineato come l’episodio della sua cattura, e quanto ne consegue, abbia spoilerato quella che è la trama della seconda stagione della serie tv. Giancarlo Fontana e Giuseppe Stasi, alla regia della serie streaming su Prime Video, hanno voluto specificare: “La vicenda è paradossalmente più affascinante di quanto abbiamo raccontato noi. La realtà halain termini di grottesco. Il fatto che un boss facesse tutto sotto la luce del sole è stato davvero molto spettacolare”. I due artisti si sono stupiti della cattura del capomafia, caduto in trappola in clinica dove curava la sua malattia. Don Mairano Suro, protagonista della serie, aveva rischiato ...