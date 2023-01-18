Mobile messaging: quasi il 90% degli italiani è disposto a utilizzarloE' morta la persona più anziana del mondoLEGO - le idee regalo per San ValentinoPanda Security - previsioni sulle principali minacce del 2023Major Update per Tower of Fantasy: ‘Wandering Amidst Miasma’Hisense presenta il nuovo Laser Cinema PL1OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Ultime Blog

SOFAR Launches 100-125kW C&I PV Solutions Globally at WFES 2023

SOFAR Launches
SOFAR Launches 100-125kW C&I PV Solutions Globally at WFES 2023 (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SOFAR, the global leading supplier of PV and energy storage Solutions, officially Launches the brand-new inverter Globally - SOFAR 100-125KTL-G4 at World Future Energy Summit. Optimized for C&I and small-scale utility solar, SOFAR unveiled its latest string inverter solution 100-125KTL-G4, which features the integration of industry-leading ultra-high current, easy installation and intelligent protection. The product characterizes 10*40A multiple MPPTs plus ultra-high current, perfectly compatible with high power modules and various roof designs, ensuring lower LCOE and higher yields. Weighing less than 75kg, the inverter is easy to install without extra labor costs. Meanwhile, the cloud monitoring platform makes it ...
