SOFAR Launches 100-125kW C&I PV Solutions Globally at WFES 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 18,/PRNewswire/, the global leading supplier of PV and energy storage, officiallythe brand-new inverter100-125KTL-G4 at World Future Energy Summit. Optimized for C&I and small-scale utility solar,unveiled its latest string inverter solution 100-125KTL-G4, which features the integration of industry-leading ultra-high current, easy installation and intelligent protection. The product characterizes 10*40A multiple MPPTs plus ultra-high current, perfectly compatible with high power modules and various roof designs, ensuring lower LCOE and higher yields. Weighing less than 75kg, the inverter is easy to install without extra labor costs. Meanwhile, the cloud monitoring platform makes it ...