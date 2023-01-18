Only Murders in the Building 3: Meryl Streep reciterà nei nuovi episodi (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) L'attrice premio Oscar Meryl Streep reciterà nella stagione 3 della serie Only Murders in the Building, ecco l'annuncio con un video dal set. Only Murders in the Building potrà contare sulla presenza nel cast della stagione 3 dell'attrice premio Oscar Meryl Streep. L'annuncio è stato compiuto con un divertente video condiviso sui social che mostra la presenza della star accanto ai protagonisti dell'apprezzato show. Nel video Selena Gomez regala un breve momento dal set della terza stagione di Only Murders in the Building in cui mostra le sue co-star Steve Martin e Martin Short. Sullo schermo appare poi Paul Rudd, la cui presenza era già stata annunciata ...Leggi su movieplayer
Only Murders in the Building 3: Meryl Streep nel cast!Meryl Streep si aggiunge al cast di Only Murders in the Building 3 : a dare l'annuncio la co - protagonista Selena Gomez in un video pubblicato su Instagram. LEGGI: Only Murders in the Building: cosa sappiamo della stagione 3 Cast, ...
Meryl Streep nel cast di Only Murders in the Building 3- Pubblicità - Arriva dall'account TikTok di Selena Gomez la notizia che Meryl Streep sarà la nuova guest star di Only Murders in the Building 3 . Il video conferma anche la presenza di Paul Rudd , che aveva fatto la sua prima apparizione nel finale della seconda stagione, mentre ovviamente diamo il benvenuto al ... Only Murders in the Building 3: Meryl Streep nel cast! BadTaste.it TV
Meryl Streep to appear in season three of Only Murders In The BuildingSelena Gomez has revealed that Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep will make an appearance in the third season of Only Murders In The Building.
Only Murders in the Building confirms Meryl Streep joining season 3 as first look arrivesSteve Martin has confirmed that Meryl Streep is latest A-lister to join Only Murders in the Building. In a tweet posted Tuesday (January 17), Martin offered a sneak peek at the three-time Oscar winner ...
Only MurdersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Only Murders