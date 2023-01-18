Octapharma to put the perspectives of patients and clinicians under the spotlight at the 16th Annual Congress of the European Association for Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - LACHEN, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Replacement therapy with factor VIII has been the mainstay of care for patients with severe Haemophilia A for over 30 years, with proven benefits in terms of bleed prevention and protection of joint health. The availability of emicizumab, a non-factor therapy, in recent years has broadened the scope of management options for these patients, raising questions over how to most effectively and safely use factor VIII together with emicizumab. Treatment decisions need to consider the perspectives of both the patient and the clinician to find the ideal approach for each patient. The interactive Octapharma symposium at the 16th Annual Congress of EAHAD in Manchester, UK, will present the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Octapharma puts a spotlight on the challenges of managing inhibitors in haemophilia A at the 15th Annual Congress of the European ...... Navigating key inhibitor management challenges in haemophilia A", will put a spotlight on the ..." commented Larisa Belyanskaya, Head of IBU Haematology at Octapharma. "We're committed at Octapharma to ...
