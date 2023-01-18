Logitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Destiny 2 - trailer L'EclissiSony - teleobiettivo full-frame 300 mm F2.8 e super grandangolo FE ...The Sims 4 - Collezione Simtima e Kit Oggettini da Bagno, disponibili ...PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroUltime Blog

MultiversX Launches Web3 Culture Hub xSpotlight

MultiversX Launches
MultiversX Launches Web3 Culture Hub xSpotlight (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - SIBIU, Romania, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Following the successful release of Inspire Art last August and over a million NFTs aggregated, MultiversX is launching xSpotlight, an evolution of the platform, coming with new features that further expand the exploration of Web3 Culture, focused on high-quality projects and hyper-engaged communities. Starting today, xSpotlight will feature enhanced aggregation and curation of Web3 projects, an improved explore section and deeper ecosystem partner integrations. Submissions are now open to all creators and founders that want to be featured on the xSpotlight website and in future editorial projects the platform is developing.  xSpotlight, a ground-up rebuild of Inspire Art announced last November at X Day ...
