Leeds-Cardiff (FA Cup, 18-01-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) L’8 gennaio Cardiff City e Leeds United pareggiarono per 2-2 e mercoledì sera si giocheranno la qualificazione in maniera definitiva. I Whites non vincono un partita ufficiale dal 5 novembre scorso, in totale fanno sette partite in tutte le competizioni, mentre i Bluebirds hanno fatto anche peggio, con una striscia aperta di nove partite ufficiali InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
FA Cup 2022/2023 - il Manchester City spazza via il Chelsea. Leeds al replay con il Cardiff
20.00 Milan - Inter (Supercoppa Italiana) - CANALE 5 20.30 Foggia - Juventus Next Gen (Coppa Italia Serie C) - ELEVEN SPORTS e ONEFOOTBALL 20.45 Leeds - Cardiff City (FA Cup)
Leeds - Cardiff 1 (ore 20.45) Match valido per i trentaduesimi di finale di FA Cup. Il Leeds milita in Premier League ed é quindicesimo con 17 punti. Il Cardiff,, invece, é ventunesimo a quota 29 in ...
