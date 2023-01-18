Leeds-Cardiff FA Cup | 18-01-2023 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leggi su infobetting

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) L’8 gennaioCity eUnited pareggiarono per 2-2 e mercoledì sera si giocheranno la qualificazione in maniera definitiva. I Whites non vincono un partita ufficiale dal 5 novembre scorso, in totale fanno sette partite in tutte le competizioni, mentre i Bluebirds hanno fatto anche peggio, con una striscia aperta di nove partite ufficiali InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e