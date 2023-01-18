JA Solar Awarded with the Top Brand PV MENA for the third Consecutive Year (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
World Future Energy Summit 2023 (WFES) was held from January 16 to 18 at the ADNEC, Abu Dhabi, where JA Solar, a globally leading manufacturer of high-performance PV products, showcased its DeepBlue 3.0, DeepBlue 3.0 Pro and DeepBlue 4.0 X products at booth 8130, attracting the attention of lots of visitors. In the afternoon of January 16, EuPD Research, an internationally renowned energy research institute, Awarded JA Solar the accolade of Top Brand PV MENA 2023. It is the third Consecutive Year that JA Solar has received the award, which is one of the most prestigious in the global photovoltaic (PV) industry. The Middle East (ME) region has the natural advantages of developing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
