ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023 | EVENTS AND PROJECTS INSPIRED BY THE VISION OF CULTURE AS A CURE GET UNDERWAY

ITALIAN CAPITAL
ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023: EVENTS AND PROJECTS INSPIRED BY THE VISION OF "CULTURE AS A CURE" GET UNDERWAY (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - Bergamo and Brescia are demonstrating the power of CULTURE as a CURE. A host of PROJECTS and EVENTS INSPIRED by solidarity, inclusion and acceptance will get UNDERWAY with inaugural EVENTS on the 20th, 21st and 22nd of January, attended by the President of the ITALIAN Republic, Sergio Mattarella. BERGAMO, Italy and BRESCIA, Italy, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

