GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

GCORE — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — today LAUNCHES GCORE Basic, a BUDGET solution created specifically for WEBMASTERS, developers and hobbyists. A new product line from one of the premium European providers of cloud infrastructure SERVICES, GCORE Basic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN. With prices starting from €5 per month, GCORE Basic gives users a compute instance on a shared VIRTUAL machine to run ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
