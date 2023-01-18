GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) -Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing to everyone LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/— a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — todayBasic, asolution created specifically for, developers and hobbyists. A new product line from one of the premium European providers of cloud infrastructureBasic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN. With prices starting from €5 per month,Basic gives users a compute instance on a sharedmachine to run ...