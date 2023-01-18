Logitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Destiny 2 - trailer L'EclissiSony - teleobiettivo full-frame 300 mm F2.8 e super grandangolo FE ...The Sims 4 - Collezione Simtima e Kit Oggettini da Bagno, disponibili ...PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroUltime Blog

GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

GCORE LAUNCHES
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - GCORE Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing to everyone LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

GCORE — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — today LAUNCHES GCORE Basic, a BUDGET solution created specifically for WEBMASTERS, developers and hobbyists. A new product line from one of the premium European providers of cloud infrastructure SERVICES, GCORE Basic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN. With prices starting from €5 per month, GCORE Basic gives users a compute instance on a shared VIRTUAL machine to run ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

RKVST launches new public attestation service for supply chain operations

RKVST, the evidence management platform for trustworthy supply chain operations, announces its public attestation feature, adding a new level of trust for digital supply chains that can be used to ...

GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

Gcore — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — today launches Gcore Basic, a budget solution created specifically for webmasters, developers ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : GCORE LAUNCHES
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : GCORE LAUNCHES GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES