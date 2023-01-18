ESY SUNHOME Secures First Orders for HM6 All-in-one Home Energy Storage (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ESY SUNHome ("ESYSH"), a new Energy Storage product company, successfully held a product launch event on Jan. 14. The most important partners of ESYSH
EAST (300376), Ganfeng Lithium (002460) and Veken Technology (600152) all attended the conference. Both the chairmen of EAST and the Veken Technology delivered important speeches, expressing their high affirmation of corporate culture and team capabilities of ESYSH. The company's First order for the newly launched product, came from Belgium on the launch day, with processing starting immediately. And bulk shipments to its branches in Sydney, Australia, and Munich, Germany are also already on their way. "We believe the ESYSH can shine as photovoltaic power generation enters a golden age based on our ...
ESY SUNHOME to Release HM6 All - in - one Energy Storage Product on Jan. 14SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - ESY SUNHOME ("ESYSH"), a new energy storage product company, is preparing to release its all - in - one energy storage system, HM6, on January 14. The new product reflects the result of a two - year ...
