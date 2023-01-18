ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

ESG AND
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 At the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, the VALUABLE 500 launches WHITE PAPER entitled 'ESG and DISABILITY DATA: a call for inclusive reporting'. Their work on inclusive reporting has been co-funded and developed with 2 of the Iconic members of the VALUABLE 500, Allianz, and London Stock Exchange Group, in partnership with Tortoise Media. DISABILITY inclusion is strikingly absent from standardised key performance indicators through which organisations measure their impact and the value they bring to society.  The exclusion of DISABILITY and accessibility from investor-grade environmental, social and governance (ESG) DATA has far-reaching ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Sostenibilità, Corporate Knights: Intesa Sanpaolo prima banca in Europa e seconda al mondo

... Social e Governance) quali sostenibilità ambientale, attenzione a risorse umane, uguaglianza di genere, ricavi da prodotti, servizi e investimenti ESG. È quanto rileva la c lassifica Corporate ...

Juventus: ok assemblea a nuovo cda triennale con Ferrero e Scanavino - 2

... il comitato Controllo e rischi, cui sono attribuite anche le funzioni del comitato per le Operazioni con parti correlate, da Negri (presidente), Cappiello e Pistone e, infine, il comitato Esg e' ... Le 10 tendenze ESG da tenere d'occhio per il 2023  ESGNews.it

Solitario Discovers Multi-Gram Spur Gold Zone South of Geyser; Geyser-Spur Gold Zones Open in All Directions

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report that it has ...

Global M&A Dealmakers Signal More Activity in 2023: Sentiment Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. today announced the publication of the SS&C Intralinks 2023 Global M&A Dealmakers Sentiment ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ESG AND
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED