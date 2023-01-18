ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
At the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, the VALUABLE 500 launches WHITE PAPER entitled 'ESG and DISABILITY DATA: a call for inclusive reporting'. Their work on inclusive reporting has been co-funded and developed with 2 of the Iconic members of the VALUABLE 500, Allianz, and London Stock Exchange Group, in partnership with Tortoise Media. DISABILITY inclusion is strikingly absent from standardised key performance indicators through which organisations measure their impact and the value they bring to society. The exclusion of DISABILITY and accessibility from investor-grade environmental, social and governance (ESG) DATA has far-reaching ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
At the WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM, the VALUABLE 500 launches WHITE PAPER entitled 'ESG and DISABILITY DATA: a call for inclusive reporting'. Their work on inclusive reporting has been co-funded and developed with 2 of the Iconic members of the VALUABLE 500, Allianz, and London Stock Exchange Group, in partnership with Tortoise Media. DISABILITY inclusion is strikingly absent from standardised key performance indicators through which organisations measure their impact and the value they bring to society. The exclusion of DISABILITY and accessibility from investor-grade environmental, social and governance (ESG) DATA has far-reaching ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sostenibilità, Corporate Knights: Intesa Sanpaolo prima banca in Europa e seconda al mondo... Social e Governance) quali sostenibilità ambientale, attenzione a risorse umane, uguaglianza di genere, ricavi da prodotti, servizi e investimenti ESG. È quanto rileva la c lassifica Corporate ...
Juventus: ok assemblea a nuovo cda triennale con Ferrero e Scanavino - 2... il comitato Controllo e rischi, cui sono attribuite anche le funzioni del comitato per le Operazioni con parti correlate, da Negri (presidente), Cappiello e Pistone e, infine, il comitato Esg e' ... Le 10 tendenze ESG da tenere d'occhio per il 2023 ESGNews.it
Solitario Discovers Multi-Gram Spur Gold Zone South of Geyser; Geyser-Spur Gold Zones Open in All DirectionsDENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report that it has ...
Global M&A Dealmakers Signal More Activity in 2023: Sentiment ReportSS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. today announced the publication of the SS&C Intralinks 2023 Global M&A Dealmakers Sentiment ...
ESG ANDSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ESG AND