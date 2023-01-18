Mobile messaging: quasi il 90% degli italiani è disposto a utilizzarloE' morta la persona più anziana del mondoLEGO - le idee regalo per San ValentinoPanda Security - previsioni sulle principali minacce del 2023Major Update per Tower of Fantasy: ‘Wandering Amidst Miasma’Hisense presenta il nuovo Laser Cinema PL1OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Ultime Blog

Democracies vs autocracies An interview with Ambassador John Bolton

Democracies vs autocracies. An interview with Ambassador John Bolton (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) Russia, Iran, China, Venezuela. Formiche’s Gabriele Carrer interviews Ambassador John Bolton, 26th United States National Security Advisor.
One year ago, US President Joe Biden gathered tens of countries for the Summit for Democracy, an attempt to frame international relations as a competition between autocracies and democracies . The ...

The US is now building structural partnerships to contain China and limiting exports of critical technology (and, perhaps, capitals) under the "democracies vs autocracies" flag. The European Union is ... La straordinaria reinvenzione dell'autocrazia - SWI swissinfo.ch  swissinfo.ch in italiano

It's the War on Terror, but bigger.

