Davos Summit celebrates success of Koç Holding's FireAId initiative, an AI-driven project to predict and fight wildfires (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) wildfires are becoming increasingly more frequent and severe all over the world with the climate crisis. Led by Koç Holding in cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and guided by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the AI-based FireAId initiative was displayed at the Davos Annual Meeting 2023, where it was hailed as a model for wildfire-risk mitigation. Koç Holding CEO Levent Çak?ro?lu said: "We are willing to work with all interested stakeholders, international organizations, and especially countries, which are vulnerable to wildfire risks. To protect our forests, we will continue to deploy and share Koç Group's AI capabilities for the common good of our world." ISTANBUL, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Microsoft, i licenziamenti e l'intelligenza artificiale spietataAdattarsi all'intelligenza artificiale richiede di essere spietati, ha detto ieri Nadella al summit di Davos. Spietati come lui, che manda a casa diecimila persone in un colpo solo. Non è una resa o ...
Intesa Sanpaolo tra i membri firmatari del primo protocollo Net Zero Insurance Alliance per un'economia a zero emissioni... il suo primo protocollo durante l'annuale World Economic Forum in corso di svolgimento a Davos in ... Questo traguardo arriva 1 8 mesi dopo il lancio dell'Alleanza al Summit sul clima del G20 del 2021 a ... A Davos il World Economic Forum 2023 sul mondo cambiato dalla guerra AGI - Agenzia Italia
Davos 2023: How Leaders Can Use Such Summits To Create A Sustainable WorldMany regard it as essentially a forum for the wealthy, but the 2023 Davos summit has returned at “a critical inflection point for the world”, according to the World Economic Forum.
