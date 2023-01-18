Daddy’s Home film stasera in tv 18 gennaio | cast | trama | streaming

Leggi su cubemagazine

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023)è ilin tv mercoledì 182023 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. Di seguito ecco, scheda,, trailer, alcune curiosità sule dove vederlo in. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TVin tv:La regia è di Sean Anders e John Morris. Ilè composto da Linda Cardellini, Mark Wahlberg, Thomas Haden Church, Bobby Cannavale, Will Ferrell, Mark L. Young, Bill Burr, Scarlett Estevez, Owen Vaccaro, Hannibal Buress, Jamie Denbo.in tv:Ecco la ...