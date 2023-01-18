CATL and NIO Enter Into Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) NINGDE, China, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On January 17, CATL and NIO signed a five-year Comprehensive Strategic cooperation agreement in the city of Ningde, Southeast China'sFujian Province. Wei Zhu, executive president of passenger vehicle business unit of CATL, and Alan Zeng, senior vice president of NIO, signed the agreement. Dr. Robin Zeng, founder, chairman and CEO of CATL, and William Li, founder, chairman and CEO of NIO, attended the signing ceremony. The Comprehensive Strategic cooperation agreement further deepens CATL's Strategic Partnership with NIO. The two parties will advance technological cooperation in new brands, new projects and new markets, improve supply-demand coordination, propel overseas ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
