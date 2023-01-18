OVERWATCH 2 - EVENTO STAGIONALE DELL'ANNO DEL CONIGLIOEli Roth torna alla realtà virtuale con “BE MINE: A VR Valentine’s ...LG OLED FLEX - DISPONIBILE SUL MERCATO ITALIANOLogitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Destiny 2 - trailer L'EclissiSony - teleobiettivo full-frame 300 mm F2.8 e super grandangolo FE ...The Sims 4 - Collezione Simtima e Kit Oggettini da Bagno, disponibili ...PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAUltime Blog

Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, a Leader in Continuous Flow API Development Services (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cambrex, a leading global contract Development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical Services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has completed its Acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, a leading US-based provider of chemical process Development Services to a broad range of emerging and established biopharma customers. "Today, we welcome our new colleagues from Snapdragon to Cambrex," said Tom Loewald, CEO of Cambrex. "With Snapdragon's depth of scientific expertise in API process Development, I'm certain our customers will see the ...
About Cambrex Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug ...

