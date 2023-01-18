Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, a Leader in Continuous Flow API Development Services (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cambrex, a leading global contract Development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analytical Services across the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has completed its Acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry, a leading US-based provider of chemical process Development Services to a broad range of emerging and established biopharma customers. "Today, we welcome our new colleagues from Snapdragon to Cambrex," said Tom Loewald, CEO of Cambrex. "With Snapdragon's depth of scientific expertise in API process Development, I'm certain our customers will see the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cambrex Completes First Phase of $30 Million Capacity Expansion Project in High Point, North CarolinaAbout Cambrex Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug ...
Cambrex Completes Large - Scale US API ExpansionIn addition to its expansion in Iowa, Cambrex continues to invest in additional small - and mid - scale API manufacturing capacity at its Karlskoga, Sweden, and High Point, North Carolina facilities. ... Teijin Invests in its Twaron Capacity in Dutch Production Facility ... Padova News
