Cambrex Completes Acquisition of Snapdragon Chemistry | a Leader in Continuous Flow API Development Services

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading global contractand manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing drug substance, drug product, and analyticalacross the entire drug lifecycle, today announced that it has completed itsof, a leading US-based provider of chemical processto a broad range of emerging and established biopharma customers. "Today, we welcome our new colleagues fromto," said Tom Loewald, CEO of. "With's depth of scientific expertise in API process, I'm certain our customers will see the ...