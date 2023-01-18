Logitech presenta la nuova serie di webcam Brio 300Destiny 2 - trailer L'EclissiSony - teleobiettivo full-frame 300 mm F2.8 e super grandangolo FE ...The Sims 4 - Collezione Simtima e Kit Oggettini da Bagno, disponibili ...PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroUltime Blog

ALPINION | Demonstrates X-CUBE-90 on GPX with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023

ALPINION Demonstrates
ALPINION, Demonstrates "X-CUBE-90 on GPX" with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023 (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 ALPINION Medical Systems Co., Ltd. will take part in Arab Health 2023, the largest medical device exhibition in the Middle East in January 2023, and unveil an X-CUBE line-up with the Latest imaging platform and enhanced Diagnostic solution functions. "X-CUBE 90/70 on GPX," a culmination of ALPINION's innovative technologies, is designed based on the X+ Architecture platform consisting of X+ FIT beamforming and X+ Crystal Signature transducers, and is incorporated with X+ Focus, an imaging process that reduces noise and artifacts. Accordingly, this device provides delicate tissue differentiation ...
ALPINION Medical Systems: ALPINION, Demonstrates "X-CUBE-90 on GPX" with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023

Provide enhanced radiology and ob-gyn solutions equipped with quantitative diagnostic functions for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis and improved 3D image performance Unveil a new X-CUBE line-upSEOUL ...

