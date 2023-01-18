ALPINION, Demonstrates "X-CUBE-90 on GPX" with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023 (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) - SEOUL, South Korea and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ALPINION Medical Systems Co., Ltd. will take part in Arab Health 2023, the largest medical device exhibition in the Middle East in January 2023, and unveil an X-CUBE line-up with the Latest imaging platform and enhanced Diagnostic solution functions. "X-CUBE 90/70 on GPX," a culmination of ALPINION's innovative technologies, is designed based on the X+ Architecture platform consisting of X+ FIT beamforming and X+ Crystal Signature transducers, and is incorporated with X+ Focus, an imaging process that reduces noise and artifacts. Accordingly, this device provides delicate tissue differentiation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ALPINION Medical Systems Co., Ltd. will take part in Arab Health 2023, the largest medical device exhibition in the Middle East in January 2023, and unveil an X-CUBE line-up with the Latest imaging platform and enhanced Diagnostic solution functions. "X-CUBE 90/70 on GPX," a culmination of ALPINION's innovative technologies, is designed based on the X+ Architecture platform consisting of X+ FIT beamforming and X+ Crystal Signature transducers, and is incorporated with X+ Focus, an imaging process that reduces noise and artifacts. Accordingly, this device provides delicate tissue differentiation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ALPINION Medical Systems: ALPINION, Demonstrates "X-CUBE-90 on GPX" with the Latest Diagnostic Technology Equipped at Arab Health 2023Provide enhanced radiology and ob-gyn solutions equipped with quantitative diagnostic functions for fatty liver and liver cirrhosis and improved 3D image performance Unveil a new X-CUBE line-upSEOUL ...
Longevity Biotech Gero Entered a Research Collaboration With Pfizer to Discover Potential Targets for Fibrotic DiseasesGero today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with Pfizer to apply Gero's machine learning technology platform to discover potential therapeutic targets for fibrotic diseases ...
ALPINION DemonstratesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ALPINION Demonstrates