AEW Dark 17.01.2023 (Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) Nuovo appuntamento con Dark Elevation, oggi direttamente da Portland, Oregon; Ecco i risultati della serata: Kiera Hogan batte Danika Della Rouge (2:29)Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) batte Carl Randers (1:35)The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara) battono Brian Cook & Deimos (4:03)Action Andretti batte Ari Daivari (5:05)Powerhouse Hobbs batte Jaiden (1:18)The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) battono Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (1:46)Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) battono The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) (w/The Bunny) (8:31) Leggi su zonawrestling
Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Crash: Wrestling Mourns Ring of Honor StapleJay Briscoe, a professional wrestler who spent the majority of his time in Ring of Honor (ROH), died in a car crash on Tuesday. He was 38 years old. According to the Shore News Beacon ( per Sports ...
Vinny Pacifico On His NXT Experience, Facing Powerhouse HobbsVinny Pacifico recently opened up about his time with WWE's NXT brand, and what it was like to wrestle Powerhouse Hobbs on Dark: Elevation.
