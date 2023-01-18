AEW Dark 17 01 2023

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 18 gennaio 2023) Nuovo appuntamento conElevation, oggi direttamente da Portland, Oregon; Ecco i risultati della serata: Kiera Hogan batte Danika Della Rouge (2:29)Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) batte Carl Randers (1:35)The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara) battono Brian Cook & Deimos (4:03)Action Andretti batte Ari Daivari (5:05)Powerhouse Hobbs batte Jaiden (1:18)The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) battono Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson) (1:46)Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) battono The Butcher And The Blade (The Blade & The Butcher) (w/The Bunny) (8:31)