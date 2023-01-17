PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroGina Lollobrigida : la grande attrice morta 95 anniLG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioUltime Blog

Replica Analytics Launches New Training Course aimed at helping Organizations Overcome Data Access Problems

Replica Analytics Launches New Training Course aimed at helping Organizations Overcome Data Access Problems (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Today, Replica Analytics Ltd, an Aetion® company, has announced a series of new Training Courses, titled Practical De-identification Methods for Health Data, intended to help healthcare and other Organizations Overcome the Data Access and sharing challenges they may face. "We saw a need for more knowledge and skills development in modern de-identification methodologies, so we developed this highly practical Course to help Organizations understand and apply new solutions to their Data Access and sharing challenges," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Course co-instructor and SVP and GM of Replica ...
