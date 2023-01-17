Replica Analytics Launches New Training Course aimed at helping Organizations Overcome Data Access Problems (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, Replica Analytics Ltd, an Aetion® company, has announced a series of new Training Courses, titled Practical De-identification Methods for Health Data, intended to help healthcare and other Organizations Overcome the Data Access and sharing challenges they may face. "We saw a need for more knowledge and skills development in modern de-identification methodologies, so we developed this highly practical Course to help Organizations understand and apply new solutions to their Data Access and sharing challenges," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Course co-instructor and SVP and GM of Replica ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, Replica Analytics Ltd, an Aetion® company, has announced a series of new Training Courses, titled Practical De-identification Methods for Health Data, intended to help healthcare and other Organizations Overcome the Data Access and sharing challenges they may face. "We saw a need for more knowledge and skills development in modern de-identification methodologies, so we developed this highly practical Course to help Organizations understand and apply new solutions to their Data Access and sharing challenges," said Dr. Khaled El Emam, Course co-instructor and SVP and GM of Replica ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Avvisi bonari in venti rateUe: presto nuove sanzioni Da New York la replica del presidente Usa alle dichiarazioni del capo del ... Google Analytics 3 è al bando Le imprese temono le sanzioni Stop alla tregua per i siti che, senza ...
Customer experience e comunicazione omnicanale: i trend 2023 di InfobipL'intelligenza artificiale e l'analytics sono già in grado di rispondere a domande basilari e, ... Infobip prevede il primo lancio di una replica digitale di un prodotto utilizzando AR o VR. Esperienze ... Google Analytics, la stretta del Garante della Privacy e la replica di ... Il Sole 24 Ore
Replica Analytics Launches New Training Course aimed at helping Organizations Overcome Data Access ProblemsReplica Analytics Ltd, an Aetion® company, has announced a series of new training courses, titled Practical De-identification Methods for Health Data, intended to help healthcare and other ...
Replica AnalyticsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Replica Analytics