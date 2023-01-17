PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroGina Lollobrigida : la grande attrice morta 95 anniLG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioUltime Blog

OpenLight Appoints Dr. Adam Carter as Chief Executive Officer (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) Industry Veteran to Lead Company's Growth with Integrated Laser Open-Foundry Business MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

OpenLight, the world's first open silicon photonics technology with integrated lasers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Carter as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Carter has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including a variety of roles in Sales, Marketing and General Management in Networking, Optical Communication Systems, Optical Components and Modules markets. "OpenLight is exactly the compelling opportunity I was looking for," said Adam Carter. "I believe the company has a unique and innovative business model and a world class engineering ...
