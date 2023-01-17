Olympic Games Paris 2024 Official Hospitality Program Now Open to the General Public (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) Paris, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Paris 2024 and On Location – the Official and exclusive Hospitality provider for the Olympic and Paralympic Games – today launched a dedicated global e-commerce platform offering customizable Olympic Games Hospitality to the General Public for the first time ever. Fans across the globe can now access Official Paris 2024 Hospitality packages at a consistent price no matter where they are, with packages including guaranteed tickets to sporting sessions and a wide array of additional options including hotels, transport, and unique Hospitality experiences in the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Sport, pattinaggio di figura, Fisu Games, bronzo per Nikolaj Memola, settima Marina PireddaLa notte fra sabato e domenica ha visto concludersi il programma del pattinaggio di figura ai FISU World University Games. All'Olympic Center di Lake Placid il sipario è calato con il programma ...
CCTV+: China Media Group president extends New Year greetings to global audiences...in integrating arts and technology to deliver quality products."International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach praised the CMG for the unprecedented scale and success covering the Games. ... Sanremo, Chiara Francini e Paola Egonu co-conduttrici: completo il poker di Amadeus Gazzetta del Sud
Ghana Judo Association "deeply saddened" by death of its President Emmanuel TettehThe judo world is mourning Emmanuel Tetteh, President of the Ghana Judo Association (GJA), who died suddenly on January 6.
World University Games: Hong Kong’s Wong gives selection hopes a boost with hurdles win, targets new city recordAddis Wong Lok-hei has become the first Hong Kong man in nearly four years to break 14 seconds in the 110m hurdles, putting him in a good position to qualify for the World University Games in July.
