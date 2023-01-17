My Kind of Country: nuove star si aggiungono al cast del talent show musicale con Reese Witherspoon in uscita (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) A Reese Witherspoon e Kacey Musgraves, si uniscono Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton e Orville Peck come talent scout delle promesse della musica Country. Apple ha annunciato che i cantautori Country Jimmie Allen, artista dell'anno CMA del 2021, Mickey Guyton, quattro volte candidato ai Grammy, e Orville Peck, artista Country e attivista, si sono uniti al cast dell'innovativa serie My Kind of Country; saranno loro i talent scout alla ricerca delle nuove promesse della musica Country che affiancheranno Reese Witherspoon e Kacey Musgraves nella serie che debutterà il 24 marzo su Apple TV+. Reese Witherspoon, sua figlia è ...Leggi su movieplayer
"My Kind of Country", il primo talent show ad arrivare su Apple TV+Uno show di musica country che Apple ha ordinato nel 2020 sarà lanciato il 24 marzo sulla piattaforma Apple TV+. Si chiama ' My Kind of Country ' e Apple ha ordinato per la prima volta lo spettacolo tre anni fa, con la produzione della Hello Sunshine di Reece Witherspoon. Apple ha annunciato che lo show è una 'ricerca globale ...
Global Leaders to Explore the Road to Net Zero at ADSW Summit... with the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) being held in the country from ...Energy Company (Masdar) is the UAE's clean energy champion and one of the largest companies of its kind ... My Kind of Country, arriva il talent show musicale di Apple TV+ con ... Teleblog
“Wouldn’t People Like Some Good News”: The Lasting Popularity of ‘Texas Country Reporter’In the early days of Texas Country Reporter, the nation had just come through tumultuous times, which were occupying most of the news media. We were a group of local TV news reporters saying: Wouldn’t ...
Listed Woodbridge apartment is for sale for £375,000The two-bedroom apartment is located next to the Tide Mill in Woodbridge, which sits on the banks of the River Deben and was one of the first mills of its kind in the country. Tod ...
Kind CountrySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kind Country