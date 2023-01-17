PUBG Mobile e Polaris annunciano un'importante collaborazioneAnnunciato Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit EA SPORTS SUPERCUP - I TIFOSI VOTARANNO L'UOMO PARTITAPrevisioni meteo : Freddo sull'Italia con il ciclone ThorMafia : I super latitanti di massima pericolositàTrovato e perquisito il covo di Messina DenaroGina Lollobrigida : la grande attrice morta 95 anniLG monitor gaming UltraGear 25GR75FGEcoVadis premia Trust con la medaglia d'oroYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE DI COLLEZIONALI Edizione 25° AnniversarioUltime Blog

Masdar Partners with Azerbaijan' s SOCAR to Develop Renewable Energy Projects with 4 GW Capacity

Masdar Partners
Masdar Partners with Azerbaijan's SOCAR to Develop Renewable Energy Projects with 4 GW Capacity (Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Masdar, one of the world's leading clean Energy companies, has signed joint Development agreements with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), for onshore wind and solar Projects, and integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen Projects, with a total combined Capacity of 4 gigawatts (GW). The agreements were signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform for accelerating sustainable Development hosted by Masdar. HE Dr ...
