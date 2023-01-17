Mama lover | un video troppo sexy | Che fine hanno fatto le Serebro?

Leggi su ck12

(Di martedì 17 gennaio 2023) Chi non ricorda, il brano delleche solo qualche anno fa ha spopolato in tutto il mondo. Ma chehala band tutta al femminile? Il tormentone che haballare milioni di ascoltatori è indimenticabile, così come lo sono le autrici. Ecco cheoggi le splendide cantanti., che? (ck12.it)Impossibile dimenticare le, il trio originario della Russia haperdere la testa a milioni di ascoltatori sparsi in tutto il mondo., il singolo d’esordio della band, è diventata in men che non si dica una hit a livello ...